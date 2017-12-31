Revelation 12:11 “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they did not love their lives to the death.”

1 John 4:4 ” You are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

Observe the tenses. We have already overcome the devil and circumstances. Don’t try to overcome. Acknowledge your victory given freely by Christ when you become a born again. Walk in victory.

Speak victory, live in victory and have a mentality of the victor. 1Jn 5:5 “Who is he who overcomes the world, but he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.” The whole heaven dwells in you and that is why you are greater than any demon and power outside you.

No power of the enemy is above the authority and power we we were given.Luke 10:19 ” Behold, I give to you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.”

Those born of God(Born Agains) are born already overcomers. Therefore in whatever you do, do it with this mindset. Refuse to think defeat. Refuse to retreat. Refuse to settle for less. The right mindset yields the right results.

1 John 5:4 “For whatever is born of God overcomes the world: and this is the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith.”

Operate with the mindset that nothing can stop you from achieving what you want to achieve.

You are a believer. Mark 9:23 ” Jesus said to him, If you can believe, all things are possible to him that believes.” All things means there is no exception. Therefore do not allow your mind limit you from becoming who the Word says you are.

You can do everything through Christ in you. Philippians 4:13 ” I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

Overcomers believe in doing and accomplishing it. Pass through, around or over any obstacles in life. Settle at nothing but doing and accomplishing your task. Nothing is impossible as stated in Mark9:23. Cheer up, you are an overcomer!

Confessions I am an overcomer and have already overcome because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I am born of God and therefore I overcome today and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

