One of Malawi’s best referees Duncan Lengani has quit his job.

The referee has left refereeing to study Masters Degree in Business Administration.

His final assignment was at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday when he officiated a friendly match organized by Plan Malawi between Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Lengani, who was awarded a FIFA batch some years ago, has officiated more final cup matches than other referees in the past four years.

He was also among the few referees who had a FIFA batch.

Meanwhile, National Referees Committee is yet to comment on Lengani’s departure.

Apart from officiating cup matches, the Lilongwe based referee has officiated several high profile matches, including the big Blantyre derby between Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

In 2016, he officiated a final between Bullets and Moyale Barracks and just weeks ago, he also officiated a cup final between Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks.

Apart from Lengani, other FIFA referees are Dennis Ngulube, Ishmael Chizinga and Leo Ngoleka.