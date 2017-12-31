The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) has called upon government to address electricity problems which are costing lives of patients and frustrating efforts of health workers in the country’s hospitals.

The call has been made in a press statement signed by MHEN Executive Director George Jobe following a tour to Kamuzu Central Hospital to conduct an inquiry on how health service has been affected by the massive blackouts during this festive season.

The organisation during the tour found that no death was reported on Christmas Day but on 24 December due to power blackout which hit the whole of Lilongwe and some parts of the Central region.

Following this, MHEN together with KCH held a meeting and discovered that critical sections of the hospital such as children’s ward and maternity wing were also affected.

According to MHEN, the hospital has four generators for main hospital, children’s ward and the maternity wing but one child died on 24 December due to the blackouts.

Escom Central Region office confirmed that the hospital had blackout during day and the generator that serves children ward developed some fault.

MHEN also came to note that health workers at the hospital tried their level best to save the situation and patients’ lives.

Following this the organisation asked government to address the situation in case of load shedding and to make sure that the lines supplying electricity to hospitals in the country are not affected.