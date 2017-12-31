Only a few hours remaining to exit 2017. Whenever we enter a new year, most people set goals which they would like to accomplish. However, not all people manage to achieve their set goals as it takes a lot more than just courage, hard work and determination to fulfil one’s dreams.

When you are a lazy bone, before you know it, it’s already the end of the year—365 days gone in vain with nothing to show.

The Sunday Times talked to some of the local artists to find out if they attained their goals this year and if they have something to point out as their successes.

Gospel songbird, Princess Chitsulo, said generally 2017 has been a good year but in terms of music it has not been a good one.

“It has been tough because Nyimbo Yanga DVD has met a lot of challenges. It’s the year when it has been pirated a lot,” Chitsulo said.

However, Chitsulo said the past was gone.

“I believe that 2018 will be a great year. I have a couple of activities lined up and my fans should lookout for more new things from me,” Chitsulo said.

Chitsulo, who made headlines after releasing Nyimbo Yanga album, did not record any album this year.

“I have just been shooting videos for my songs in the Nyimbo Yanga DVD,” she said.

Another gospel artist, King James Phiri, said 2017 has been a good year despite several hiccups along the way.

“There were so many shows from several artists but I feel like they were not all successful. Many faced low patronage unlike in 2016 when venues were usually filled,” Phiri said.

Phiri argued that the low prices in farm produce also contributed to low album sales.

“Most people in urban areas love to burn our music because they are technologically advanced. Some even share music on social media, flash disks or download for free. While in the rural areas most people buy our original CDs or DVDs but because this year farm produce prices kept decreasing as a result, we made low sales,” he said.

Phiri however said he was hopeful that 2018 will be a better year.

“I hope things will be different because as an artist I have prepared a lot of things for my fans,” he said.

Phiri, who recorded two albums this year, said his Yahweh worship album’s reception was excellent.

“People received it with so much love and appreciation so it wasn’t an entirely bad year after all,” Phiri said.

Nonetheless, Phiri pointed out that not many artists released music albums this year.

“Comparing it with 2016, many artists did not release new music albums this year,” Phiri said.

When asked to rate the year out of 10, Phiri gave 2017 a seven.

“It wasn’t entirely a bad year because there were also some great developments that took place in the music industry,” Phiri said.

Hip-hop artist, Tay Grin, however gave the year 2017 10 out of 10.

“It has been a great year for me. I had a world tour and I also managed to work closely with the UN Women to promote girl-child education,” Tay Grin said.

Tay Grin also added that it is the year he has had a lot of international collaborations.

“I managed to collaborate with more international artists this year compared to last year,” Tay Grin said.

To cap a remarkable year, Tay Grin—who also became Astro Mobile Brand Ambassador in 2017—has organised a party through Black Rhyno Entertainment that will take place at Latitude 13 in Lilongwe tonight.

“It is important to end the year in celebration as we appreciate all the success and amazing things the year has brought. We have this party to enter 2018 in style,” he said.

The party will feature performances by Tay Grin and Gemini Major. The patrons stand a chance of winning Astro smartphones, hampers, Spa gift vouchers at Latitude13, one month gym membership at Latitude and weekend accommodation for two at Latitude.

Blantyre-based hip-hop group Bossaro Music Group (BMG) said 2017 has been a success as they, apart from music, took part in a number of charitable events which changed people’s lives.

“Of course we won our first music award but what we cherish more is that we impacted on people’s lives. In 2018, we will work more with the youth and we will disclose a number of projects that we have lined up,” said BMG’s member Patali Mkorongo who is well known as Bossaro Cyclone.

To celebrate some of the achievements, BMG alongside Theo Thomson will perform at Dusk Till Dawn in Blantyre tonight.

“We have the opportunity to get together with the fans and reflect on the successes and failures of BMG’s first year but also looking forward to hearing what our fans expect in 2018. Most importantly we thank our fans for the massive support in 2017,” said the other member of BMG Dalitso Mtambo.

However, gospel artist Favoured Martha gave 2017 an eight out of 10.

“It’s been a great year in all aspects of my life but I wouldn’t stand tall and say I haven’t met any challenges. That’s why I’m leaving the other two from the 10 for the hiccups,” Favoured Martha said.

Favoured Martha said the year favoured her.

“All in all I thank God because I managed to travel to South Africa by plane where I performed. Every time I travelled there it was by bus but this year things were different,” she said.

In terms of shows, Favoured Martha said she has had many shows than she had planned.

“I got invited to a lot of places where I performed and people loved my music. They would even sing along. It’s a testimony,” she said.

Favoured Martha also released her album ‘Mawa Lifika’ this year.

“The reception is really good. We haven’t yet started selling the album and I’m hoping once it’s on the market people will buy it,” she said.