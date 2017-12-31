A 25-year-old man with disability in Mangochi has died after being involved in a road accident.

The accident occurred on Friday at Mangochi robots along Mangochi-Liwonde road.

The victim is identified as Saladi Kambulire of Village Machemba, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

According to Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi, Precious Mamba, 27, was driving a Toyota Hino lorry registration number DA 9491 from the direction of Monkey-bay heading to Liwonde.

“Upon arrival at the robots he struck and run over the victim who was cycling his tricycle meant for a person with disabilities from the direction of Namwera joining the main road,” Daudi said.

Following the impact, Saladi sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The tricycle got extensively damaged whilst the motor vehicle was not damaged.

So far this is the first road accident which the station has recorded in this festive season.

Meanwhile, the Police are appealing to all road users to follow road traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents in the district.