Over 20 students who performed extremely well during the 2016/2017 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will be awarded during this year’s Maranatha Academy Award ceremony which will be held on14 January,2018 at Robins…

The post Maranatha Academy to award top MSCE students from public and private schools appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link