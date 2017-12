Malawi flagship online news platform, Nyasa Times has named Mzuzu-baded governance and youth rights advocate Charles Kajoloweka as its 2017 Person of the Year. Announcing the 2017 ‘person of the year’, Nyasa Times editorial management said the publication sought nomination…

