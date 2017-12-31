The absurdly consistent trend of Be Forward Wanderers signing players from Azam Tigers continued on Saturday when they roped in defender Peter Cholopi and midfielder Dan Kumwenda for undisclosed fee.

The latest signings takes the number of Tigers players joining Wanderers for the past five years to ten.

Hours after announcing the arrivals of Misheck Botomani and Dennis Chembezi from Premier Bet Wizards, the newly crowned TNM Super League champions completed the signings of Cholopi and Kumwenda.

The duo signed on the dotted line at the team’s club house in Blantyre.

Team Manager Steve Madeira confirmed the development on his Facebook page.

“Dan Kumwenda and Peter Pepe Cholopi Jnr have also joined the Blue side of the town from Azam Tigers thanks to Sydney and Robin# it’s been a busy day,” he said.

The latest deals are expected to be followed by the arrival of another Tigers player William Thole.

According to reports, the Tigers goalkeeper will be unveiled on Sunday.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Wanderers will release more than five players in order to pave the way for the new recruits.

Kondwani Lufeyo, Julius Kajembe and Ernest Tambe are some of the players that will be shown the exit door at the Lali Lubani.

The Nomads will play AS Vita of Democratic Republic of Congo in the CAF Champions League in February.

Last season, Wanderers were also the busiest team on the market, bringing five players before the window was officially shut by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).