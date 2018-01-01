



The just-ended TNM Super League season grossed K484 million in gate revenue, representing 15 percent nominal growth from last year’s revenue.

Last year, the league grossed K420.5 million.

However, the gross failed to meet Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) target of K0.5 billion.

Out of the K484 million, K186.7 million (39 percent) went into clubs’ coffers, with newly-crowned champions, Be Forward Wanderers, receiving a lion’s share.

Wanderers top the revenue standings after pocketing K50.3 million, followed by rivals, second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets, and third-positioned Silver Strikers on K41.7 million and K20.09 million, respectively.

Fourth-ranked Civil Sporting Club are also fourth on the earnings’ chart, with K8.2 million.

A total of K114.4 million (24 percent) of the gross went to other stakeholders, including police, stewards and cashiers.

Ground levy accumulated to K90.8 million whereas Malawi National Council of Sports pocketed K18.3 million.

Sulom earned K36.7 million whereas Football Association of Malawi pocketed K36.6 million as part of their 10 percent cut from each game.

Despite hosting three games only, Bingu National Stadium contributed more revenue, of K105.7 million, than the rest of 13 stadiums.

Sulom Treasurer, Tiya Somba- Banda, said the closure of Kamuzu Stadium contributed to their failure to achieve the K0.5 billion target.

Wanderers Vice Treasurer, Chulu Mkangama, said he was satisfied with the proceeds but appealed to Sulom to address the challenges encountered in the just-ended season.

“I think the performance of the team contributed a lot to the increased gate revenue on our part. Our fans were coming to support the team in large numbers,” Mkangama said.

Bullets interim General Secretary, Albert Chigoga, said the figure was a true reflection of the proceeds.

“We are not absolutely excited about it. Closure of Kamuzu Stadium greatly affected us. The capacity of the stadiums we have used this season could not accommodate huge turnout,” he said.

“In this time and age, a team like Bullets should be able to realise more revenue. Bullets spend a lot more on operations than what the team realises from gate revenue.”

Moyale Barracks, relegated Chitipa United and Premier Bet Wizards were the least earners at around K 4.8 million each.





Source link