Mozambique based Chawanangwa Kaonga has secured a move to a Portuguese club, Malawi24 can reveal.

According to the player, the 2018 season will be his last at Mozambican side Costa do Sol as he will join the Portuguese club in 2019.

Kaonga told Malawi24 that everything is set and in 2019 he will be playing in Portugal.

“Am here to confirm that 2018 season is my last season playing my football in Mozambique as my agent said he has already secured for me a club in Portugal so come 2019 season I will be playing overseas,” he said.

Kaonga however refused to mention the name of the club saying: “I was advised to keep my mouth shut until everything is done.”

Kaonga who finished 2017 season with nine goals added that he believes this coming season he will fight for a golden boot award, and he claimed that if he can be given enough time in the Malawi national team people will see that he was born talented.

On Saturday Kaonga was spotted in Mzuzu playing for Chiputula Select against Moyale Barracks. Moyale won 2-1 with Kaonga scoring Chiputula’s goal.