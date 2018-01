Jokes about famine and slavery are not the standard fodder of a comedy routine, but Daliso Chaponda revels in crossing the line. The 38-year-old Malawian was a surprise star of Britain’s Got Talent this…

The post Daliso Chaponda gets laughs from topics other comedians shun: From Malawi to a major UK tour starting Feb 8 appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link