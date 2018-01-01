



Female boxer Ruth Chisale has soiled her record with a loss on unanimous points’ decision to Zambian Lorita Muzeya during a World Boxing Council (WBC) silver belt elimination bout at Lusaka Government Complex on Saturday.

Before judges scored 79-75, 78-71 and 79-74 in favour of Muzeya, who is now eligible to contest for the WBC gold belt, 20-year-old Chisale had 11-straight wins (five technical knockouts).

Nevertheless, Zambian publication www.lusakatimes.com and Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) president Lonzoe Zimba have described Muzeya’s win in this 10-round bout as daylight robbery.

“There was a controversial home town decision in favour of Muzeya, who was clearly out-boxed by Chisale,” the publication wrote in its article Muwowo retains ABU Flyweight title, yesterday.

On his part, Zimba claimed everyone that watched the match agreed that Chisale deserved the victory but the judges “thought of granting the honours to the Zambian boxer as a bonus for being at home”.

“It was clear our boxer won the bout. However, it is unfortunate that the judges’ decisions are final,” he said.

Chisale could not be reached for comment as she was in transit.

In spite of that, Muzeya, who previously won the vacant WBC Silver Female Peso Welterweight title after beating another Malawian Agnes Mtimaukanena on TKO, has 13-straight wins, including five-knockouts, on her card, according to boxrec.com.

Chisale’s defeat comes a few weeks after her compatriot Anisha Bashir won the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight belt following her TKO triumph over Kenyan boxer Consolata Musanga.

