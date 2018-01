The first woman to serve as president of Malawi , Joyce Banda, is scheduled to deliver on Jan. 29 a Landon Lecture at Kansas State University, officials said Sunday. Banda, who led Malawi from 2012…

The post First woman to serve as president of Malawi, Joyce Banda to give lecture at K-State University in America appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link