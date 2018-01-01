Nine Moyale Barracks players are expected to go to the Democratic Republic of Congo before the start of the next Super League season, Malawi24 has learnt.

The players will go to the mineral rich country on a peacekeeping mission.

According to a source, most of the players expected to leave are reliable players for the Mzuzu based side.

“Malawi Defence Force will very soon send some soldiers to DRC for peace keeping mission and among the soldiers are reliable Moyale barracks football team players,” said the source.

Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga confirmed that there are players on the list of soldiers to go for peacekeeping although he could not mention names of players on the list.

According to reports, one of the players selected is Juma Chikwenga who is the team’s goalkeeper.

Moyale Barracks finished on position 7th in the 2017 Tnm Super League and reached semifinals of Carlsberg Cup and Airtel top 8. They also reached finals of Fisd challenge cup.

Commenting on the development, football analyst Josam Yusuf said the absence of the players will disturb the club.

“It’s a big blow to Moyale as a team. The club should expect to find it tough next season because it will take time for the team to play as a team since many new players will be recruited to fill the gap,” said Yusuf.