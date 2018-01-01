The Super League generated K484 million through gate collections in the 2017 season with champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers earning K50 million.

According to a statement signed by Sulom’s Treasurer Tiya Somba Banda, during the season all 16 teams shared K186, 770, 480, representing a 39% of the total gross collections.

For the first time in years, Be Forward Wanderers have topped the list as they earned K50 million, K9 million more than their bitter rivals Nyasa Big Bullets who received K41 million.

Last season, Wanderers came second when they collected K32 million with Bullets topping the list as they collected K42 million.

Just like last season, Silver Strikers are third on the list having earned K20 million, with rivals Civil Sporting earning K8 million.

Masters Security, Mzuni FC, Blue Eagles FC and Red Lions earned K6 million each, while Dwangwa United, Blantyre United, Azam Tigers, MAFCO FC and Kamuzu Barracks made K5 million each.

The lowest earners in the standings are Premier Bet Wizards, Chitipa United and Moyale Barracks who collected K4 million each.

According to the report, Sulom earned K36 million of the total collection, with ground owners taking K90 million and other stakeholders receiving K144 million, representing 24% of the total collections.

Below is the summary of the collections:

Gross Gate Collections: K484, 015, 675.00

Teams share: K186, 770, 480. 48

Sulom: K36, 876, 130. 33

FAM: K36, 775, 188. 81

Sports Council: K18, 335, 887. 58

Ground Levy: K90, 851, 711. 23

Others (Police/Cashiers/Stewards etc.): K144, 406, 276. 67

Club earnings:

Be Forward Wanderers – K50, 357, 131. 98 Nyasa Big Bullets – K41, 731, 943. 16 Silver Strikers – K20, 098, 806. 71 Civil Sporting Club – K8, 226, 867. 76 Mzuni FC – K6, 640, 132. 45 Blue Eagles – K6, 502, 927. 23 Masters Security FC – K6, 419, 323. 48 Red Lions – K6, 089, 416. 23 Dwangwa United – K5, 402, 290. 24 Blantyre United – K5, 369, 889. 91 Azam Tigers – K5, 241, 361. 03 MAFC0 – K5, 008, 526. 76 Kamuzu Barracks – K5, 056, 880. 67 Premier Bet Wizards – K4, 897, 776. 73 Chitipa United – K4, 866, 168. 79 Moyale Barracks – K4, 861, 037. 33

According to Sulom, Bingu National Stadium contributed more revenue than the rest of the stadiums despite just hosting three games. K105 million of the K484 million was collected at the magnificent stadium, representing 22%.

Sulom has however lamented Kamuzu Stadium closure as the main reason why they failed to collect half a billion, which was the body’s target heading into the just ended season.