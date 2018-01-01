



Rab Processors Limited has been named the best manufacturing company in the country in 2017.

The service excellence award was given by the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM).

CICM Marketing Coordinator, Tinashe Karimanzira, said the awards are meant to recognise, promote and reward excellence, professionalism and outstanding achievement in all sectors.

Rab Processors Sales and Distribution Manager, Douglas Mandala, described the award as a great achievement, saying 2017 has been one of the toughest years in the firm’s 35 years of doing business in Malawi.

“The country faced a gloomy economic situation which was aggravated by the longest power blackout periods ever, which impacted negatively on our operations as a company, and on our country’s economic climate.

“Despite this adverse climate we, together with the whole country, have continued to sail through by the grace of God almighty, overcoming all odds and challenges we encountered. We thank and praise God for that,” Mandala said.

He said it is satisfying that his company’s efforts to serve the country have been recognised, appreciated and rewarded in such tough times.

“We applaud the spirit displayed by every member of staff in discharging their duties, which has yielded significant results of which one of them is this award of excellence.

“We also thank our customers for voting Rab Processors to win this service excellence award. We wish to dedicate this award to them for their continued support, loyalty and trust,” Mandala said.

He pledged his firm’s commitment to the provision of customers with quality products and continued excellent service in 2018 and beyond.





Source link