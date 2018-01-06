A road accident in Mzimba has claimed the lives of six people and five others injured on 31 December.

It is reported that a freightliner truck with registration number NA 7605/LA1281 loaded with fertilizer bags was coming from Lilongwe direction and heading to Mzuzu on M1 Road.

But upon reaching near elephant rock, the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was trying to negotiate a bend due to over speeding.

As the result the truck swerved off road and overturned thereby killing six passengers on the spot.

Mzimba police publicist Peter Botha confirmed of the news stating that the victims were then taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“The unknown deceased passengers as well as the injured ones were referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital. The vehicle got seriously damaged and police have launched a further investigation of the accident, “said Botha.

Police said the vehicle was being driven by Mr. Gift Magolosa.