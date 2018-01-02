A Zimbabwean cop`s life was cut short just 30-minutes into the new year following a misunderstanding with friends at a bar.

31-year-old Gift Kawishi was shot three times in the chest by William Mutiwa Hukuimwe aged 51 after a misunderstanding during a drinking spree on 1 January 2018 around 00:30hours.

“Allegations are that Kawishi was drinking with his friend Bothwell Dzoto when they had a misunderstanding with a man identified as Stavo in the bar.

“The misunderstanding resulted in Stavo assaulting Kawishi with an empty bottle once on the head. Stavo then left the two moving away from them to a distance about 60 metres.

Gift Kawishi and Bothwell Dzoto then followed Stavo and another fight ensued. Hukuimwe then got out his bar armed with a baton stick and started to assault the deceased and his friend,” explained the source.

It is further alleged that Hukuimwe was refrained from assaulting the duo with a baton stick before picking a gun from his car.

“He reportedly pulled a pistol and fired three shots on kawishi on the left lower side of his chest and he died instantly,” report claims.

Meanwhile, Hukuimwe is in police custody as police are investigating the matter.