Deut 30:19 “Today I invoke heaven and earth as a witness against you that I have set life and death, blessing and curse, before you. Therefore choose life so that you and your descendants may live!”

Man has always been given choices between death and life since the creation. In the garden of Eden there was a tree of life which if a man could eat the fruit of it, he could live forever.

There was also a forbidden fruit which if man eats would die. Adam chose to eat of the forbidden fruit.

Therefore after eating from the forbiden fruit, man was disqualified from eating from the tree of life. Gen 3:22,24 “And the LORD God said, Behold, the man is become as one of us, to know good and evil: and now, lest he put forth his hand, and take also of the tree of life, and eat, and live for ever…So he drove out the man; and he placed at the east of the garden of Eden Cherubims, and a flaming sword which turned every way, to keep the way of the tree of life..”

Today the same two choices still stand based on what we produce with our mouth. Pro 18:21 “Death and life are in the power of the tongue; those who love it will eat its fruit.” To love the tongue is to speak good Words that conform to the Word of God. When you speak such words you bring life to yourself and everything that can concern you. When you speak negatives, you hate your tongue.

Those who hates their tongues, bring death and its effects such as failure, sickness, frustration, stress and so on.

Therefore let your tongue speak that which agrees with the Word. That will bring life and its effects such as health, prosperity, peace, succesd and so on. Proverbs 4:20-22 “My son, give attention to my words; Incline your ear to my sayings. Do not let them depart from your eyes; Keep them in the midst of your heart; For they are life to those who find them, And health to all their flesh.”

Dont speak negatives to buy sympathy. What you speak is what you get. Always speak positive and uplifting words. Have one direction of your words, thus POSITIVE AND UPLIFTING. Joel 3:10…“Let the weak say “I am strong.”

Job 22:29 “When they cast down, you shall say, ‘be lifted up.’ He will save the humble person.”

Additional scripture:Ephesians 4:29 Let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification, that it may impart grace to the hearers.

Confession:( Right now speak Good words that conform to the Word.)

