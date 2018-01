The opposition Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chihana has wished “good luck” to the Reverend Maurice Munthali of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia, who has joined Malawi Congress Party…

The post Good luck, Chihana tells Rev Munthali for joining MCP appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link