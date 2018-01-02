Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that health officials from Zomba Mental Hospital have confiscated a cell-phone of Vincent Wandale, a self-proclaimed leader of the United States of Thyolo and Mulanje (MUST).

According to information at hand, the health officials have also chased away Wandale’s guardian without any explanation.

The development comes barely weeks after the health officials forced Wandale to drink psychotic drugs at gun point.

Wandale’s family spokesperson confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying the family suspect evil plot by the government.

When contacted for comment Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Joshua Malango said health officials erred in allowing Wandale to have a guardian and at the same time use a cell-phone.

“Cell phones is not allowed at Zomba Mental Hospital and health officials erred in allowing Wandale to have a cell-phone because the gadget can be used to harm others and at the same time psychiatric patient is not supposed to have a guardian,” said Malango.

Meanwhile Malawians have condemned Wandale’s harassment.