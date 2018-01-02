Kwatha Drama Group gave people a treat on New Year’s Eve when they restaged their play Mulhakho na Mphatizano at Blantyre Cultural Centre.

During the performance, which attracted a good audience, the group said it has plans to be holding plays monthly.

“The year 2017 has been great. Our target is to produce three plays every year and we are proud that we achieved that. Apart from the play Mulhakho na Mphatizano, we also staged Chaulere and Chibwana,” Eric Mabedi, Kwathu’s Director, said.

He said 2017 has seen them performing in different places, particularly in the Southern and Central regions, but apologised for not reaching out to people in the Northern Region.

“The support we received keeps us motivated. This is why we are looking at doing plays monthly, especially in Blantyre,” Mabedi, popularly known as Jakobo, said.

Mabedi also revealed that they would be launching a new play titled Achithekere on March 5 2018.

“We will give out more information later. We just want to wish people a happy and prosperous new year. It’s been a long journey and God has favoured us to enter 2018,” he said.

Kwathu spokesperson, Bon Kalindo, better known as Winiko, said they were happy that a lot of people patronised the show.

“We thank God that a lot of people came and it was all about celebrating with our fans ahead of the New Year. We are happy that people are still following us,” Kalindo said.

He admitted that drama was no longer the same.

“In the past, we had more groups,” Kalindo said.

He said they were adjusting to the situation, adding that they were looking forward to performing at venues such as Bingu Convention Centre in Lilongwe to reach out to a different audience.

He then called on people to celebrate and spend wisely during the festive season.

Charles Juma, who stays in Lilongwe but came to Blantyre for a holiday, hailed Kwathu for the production.

“It was a good performance and it is one of their best pieces. It has a rich story, which hinges on cultural differences. The play also teachers us how arranged marriages affect development of the country,” Juma said.

Written by Mabedi, who also stars in the play, Mulhakho na Mphatizano focuses on the abuse that women go through in the name of marriage and cultural beliefs.

The story focuses on Mvahiwa from Thyolo District, who works in South Africa.

In the Rainbow nation, Mvahiwa, who does not appear anywhere in the play, sends a message to his relations to find a good wife.

They manage to get Ntchayi Ntonyo, played by Emma Chikwembeya from Shire Valley, where the culture of Kulowola (dowry) is followed when it comes to marriage.

Mvahiwa’s blood relations, led by Charles Mphoka and Kalindo, do everything possible and succeed in taking Tchayi to Thyolo where she awaits Mvahiwa.

But five years elapse and Mvahiwa does not come to pick his wife.

Ntchayi falls pregnant and the situation angers Mvahiwa’s relations, who demand their money back.

This, however, does not work as Ntchayi’s relations refuse to pay back the money, as they also feel offended by the other party.

Despite having a mature story, some of the scenes in the play are long and need to be shortened.

The group continues to compromise on its props which some people described as lazy, but Kalindo said they were working on improving their stage work.

Other actors starring in the play are Nelia Chosalawa, Mwandipa Chimaliro, Enifa Chiwaya, Musa Penoh and Evans Mbewe.

Kukana Kuba Kasambwe Band warmed up the stage for Kwathu Drama Group, which was expected to hold another performance at Gymkhana Club in Zomba Monday.