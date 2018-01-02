Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) has said farmers are failing to invest in agriculture during the current farming season due to low maize prices last year.

According to FUM, the ban on the exportation of maize forced farmers to only sell their maize in the local agriculture market thus leading to low prices of maize.

FUM president Alfred Kapichila Banda disclosed that farmers are failing to invest through buying farm inputs for their gardens because they did not make enough money from last year’s produce.

“In actual sense last year has been the toughest year to us because we had plenty of maize from our gardens and government did not bother about us, concerning market,” said Banda.

He further urged government to consider farmers when making decisions of agricultural markets in the country.

In 2017, President Peter Mutharika banned exportation of maize to neighbouring countries as a way of ensuring that Malawi had enough in stock.

However, the ban was criticized as farmers had no competitive markets locally where the staple grain could demand better price.

When the ban was lifted in October, farmers complained that it was too late.