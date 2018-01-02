At least 20 students who passed with flying colours in the 2016/2017 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations will be awarded during this year’s Maranatha Academy prize presentation ceremony slated for January 14, 2018 at Robins Park in Blantyre.

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said the top students’ award initiative which is the first of its kind by Maranatha has been introduced to encourage students in Malawi to excel in education.

Kaonga disclosed that the institution has organized the function as a way of promoting quality education in the country which was one of government initiatives by President Professor Peter Mutharika and Her Excellency Madame Getrude Mutharika.

“We will recognize and award boys and girls from both public and private secondary schools who emerged as most outstanding with an aggregate of six points in the 2017 MSCE examination results,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga said they would celebrate such a remarkable performance by preparing the brilliant students a banquet that intends to signify the appreciation of highest academic excellence in line with government’s vision of promoting quality education.

He added that management of the Academy would ensure that the program was sustainable. Kaonga, therefore, hailed President Mutharika and the First Lady through the Beautify Malawi Trust for launching a girls’ education campaign which has seen girls excelling in their studies.

The Managing Director expressed gratitude with Maranatha Academy’s performance where it has emerged on top position in private schools with three students scoring an aggregate of six points at the 2017 MSCE.

The three students who would also be recognized during the prize presentation ceremony include Jasper Mambo, Aaron Nyamba and Blessings James from Maranatha Boys Academy.

Meanwhile, Kaonga has called upon the private sector as well as well-wishers to support the initiative with various gifts to be presented to the outstanding students.

On another note, Kaonga said it was their wish to have the State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Mutharika grace the occasion.

“Our first choice is to have the First Couple because we feel they can inspire the students more. We are very grateful to the President and his government for doing their best in uplifting the standards of education in the country,” he said.

Joseph Phiri, a Form 4 student at Blantyre Secondary School has commended Maranatha Academy for taking an initiative in recognizing and awarding outstanding students in the country.

He said the initiative would go a long way in motivating learners to work hard in class thereby improving education standards in the country.