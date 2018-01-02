



Member of Parliament (MP) for Mzimba North-East Constituency, Olipa Muyaba, has missed the seven-day ultimatum which her constituents gave her to write the Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya, to nullify her vote on the Electoral Reforms [Amendment] Bills.

After issuing a public apology to the constituents who summoned her last week for being among MPs who voted against the Presidential and Parliamentary Bill, which, among others, aims at changing the electoral system from simple majority to 50 percent +1, Muyaba was asked to formally write the Speaker of Parliament to have her vote withdrawn from the Hansard.

When we checked with the chairperson of the constituency’s Development Taskforce, Gerald Dube, yesterday, he said there has been no progress on the demand.

“She has not yet written the Speaker formally, because we were supposed to be copied. She insists that she sent a text message to Msowoya which is proving problematic to verify because of the holidays,” Dube said, and then referred us to his secretary Chimwemwe Ndau.

Ndau corroborated Dube’s sentiments that there has been no progress on the matter and that the taskforce is receiving pressure from people on the same.

“When I followed up on the issue she told me that her assumption is that the matter is over since she apologised and she asked us to check with the Speaker. But the issue is not just the apology but clearing the name of our constituency from the records that we are among those fighting against democracy,” Ndau said.

He then disclosed that his committee would be meeting in the next two days to chart the way forward on the matter, but insisted that they will continue to hold their legislator accountable to the people.

“We cannot be following up on a text message; this is a serious matter and it has to be treated as such,” Ndau said.

Muyaba did not pick our calls on several attempts but soon after issuing her apology last week, the legislator said she voted no to the second reading of the bill because she had no ample time to go through it.





Source link