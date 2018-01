Management of Africa’s largest soccer arena, FNB Stadium in South Africa, has named Prophet Shepherd Bushiri as Africa’s most crowd puller after yet another successful Crossover Night which attracted over 100 000 people. The management,…

The post Prophet Bushiri named Africa’s most crowd puller: Fills FNB Stadium with over 100 000 people appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link