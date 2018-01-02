



TNM plc, sponsors of the Super League, has said the awards ceremony for the 2017 season will be held on January 26 in Blantyre.

The company’s senior manager-business enterprise Limbani Nsapato said the actual venue will be announced in due course.

“When we crowned the champions Be Forward Wanderers a fortnight ago, it was the first step towards the actual big day where outstanding teams, players, coaches and the media will be honoured,” he said.

The Nomads, who ended an 11-year wait for the flagship league title, will be rewarded with K15 million for emerging champions while runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets will receive K7 million. Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club, who finished third and fourth, respectively, will get K4 million and K3.5 million in that order.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) last month called for nominations of outstanding players for the just-ended season.

Sulom general secretary (GS) Williams Banda then said football stakeholders, except fans, were eligible to vote for overall player of the season, best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and most improved player.

The best striker award goes to the top scorer who was Silver Strikers marksman Matthews Sibale. The Mozambique-bound forward netted 16 goals.

“Stakeholders such as Super League coaches, former players and journalists are expected to make the nominations. We have deliberately excluded fans from the list of voters to ensure fairness as some teams have more supporters than others,” he said.

The Sulom GS said a committee comprising coaches and lawyers will scrutinise the nominations before the eventual winners are announced.

