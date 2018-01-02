It’s now official. The three year deal signed by Blessings Tembo with Be Forward Wanderers on New Year’s Eve has been terminated by the player who claims to have signed on the dotted line under duress.

In a statement released and signed by the player on Tuesday evening, Tembo is claiming to have had a running contract with Silver Strikers hence making it very difficult to sign for Wanderers.

“I signed the contract under duress without reading and understanding all terms of the agreement. I am still a member of Silver Strikers Football Club at the time of signing, the contract has not yet come to an end today, including effective day of its operation of 29th December, 2017 and therefore it is irregular for me to sign a contract with Be Forward Wanderers Football Club,” reads part of the statement.

He also faulted some irregularities in the said signed contract with Wanderers.

“Paragraph D (b) under the Schedule of the contract is irregular as any salary cannot be going downwards and I didn’t sign anywhere under the phrase in ink “disregard” and this is because I was signing under duress.

“The phrase in ink “if not paid this day contract becomes invalid 31st December 2017” under D (g) was not signed and endorsed by me because I was under duress and I am not part to such utterances.

“The contract says 29th December, 2018 clearly showing these were things being done in a hurry and without paying attention to important details.

“All issues show that this was an irregular contract and it is only fair that I pull out today, 31st December 2017,” reads the statement.

He then pleaded with Wanderers to respect his decision, reminding them that he did not receive any penny from the 2017 Super League champions.

“Therefore, Be Forward Wanderers Football Club in Malawi should take note that I have willfully pulled out of the agreement, terminated it and withdrawn my services. I have done this on the same day I was asked to sign the agreement and there have been no financial executions on both sides and my decision should be respected and for the good of football in Malawi,” he concluded.

And commenting on the latest development, Be Forward Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said his club has declined the request.

“Please be advised that we politely decline the request.

“Please also be advised that we were fully aware of the contents of Blessings’ contract with Silver Strikers which expired on 24th December 2017 “at the end of the 2017 football season” because we fully enquired from Football Association of Malawi who have a copy of the contract before proceeding with signing the player.

“I would also urge you to refrain from saying “Blessings signed for Wanderers under duress” because of the criminal implications which we might be forced to defend against you to protect our image,” reads the statement which was released by Butao on behalf of Wanderers.