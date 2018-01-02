Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi has guaranteed that there is progress in its quest to fulfil promises made by its leaders prior to taking over office in June last year.

The leadership promised to make Access to Information (ATI) bill operational, uphold and defend freedom of expression and influence policy and other anti-media issues, among other goals as enshrined in their manifesto.

With 2017 gone, Malawi24 sought answers from MISA`s chairperson Tereza Ndanga on new year`s day, with regard to her achievements since taking over office last year.

Ndanga confidently said there is progress and Malawians should expect the management to achieve what they promised by the time their duration of office expires.

“We have started working on what we promised. For example, work on ATI which includes; engaging the communities on it and helping them understand on what the law contains, radio programs to raise awareness on the same and lobby the minister to set a commencement date,” said Ndanga.

The chairperson believes it is proper to rate their performance as work in progress because they have three years in office.

She is deputized by Clifton Kawanga with Mandy Pondani occupying the executive member position. They have managed Misa for only six months.

In an effort to make Misa grow, the organization is planning to raise K30 million for purchasing an office structure.

Ndanga argues, that is a gesture of sustainability unlike renting offices.

“For the past 20 years MISA has been in the country, it has been operating in rented offices. We think this is not sustainable. We hope by raising K30 million, we will be able to purchase an office structure and save on rentals.”

Since raising funds for the body is among their promises as housed in their manifesto, the leaders believe, saving money aligns with that goal hence planning to dislodge from rented office space.