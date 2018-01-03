A road in Blantyre will be named after First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

The road, Nkolokosa-Zion Road, which is in Blantyre City South Constituency will have its name changed to Gertrude Mutharika Avenue.

According to Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre City South Constituency Allan Ngumuya, they want to recognise the first lady’s efforts in getting the road constructed.

Ngumuya said Mutharika told President Peter Mutharika about the condition of the road and in no time funding for construction of the road was released.

“It took about a month before the official response came and in no time we saw Blantyre City Council and Eastern Construction Company running up and down on the road. In about 6-7 months the construction of the road was complete,” Ngumuya said.

He also claimed that people in the area have supported the idea of naming the road after the first lady.

The Nkolokosa Zion Road will be the first of its kind in the history of Malawi to be named after a first lady.

In Ngumuya’s constituency, government has promised to construct Njamba Stadium, a road from CI to Joy Radio and a community ground at Zingwangwa Youth Centre.