



The transfer of Blessings Tembo from Silver Strikers to Be Forward Wanderers took a new twist yesterday when the winger reportedly made a u-turn, just days after he penned a three-year contract with the TNM Super League champions.

Tembo, the longest player in the current Silver squad, broke the hearts of the Central Bankers’ fans when he became the second captain in two years to swap sky blue for blue and white after defender Lucky Malata.

Pictures of Tembo and Wanderers officials during the unveiling ceremony went viral on social media on the eve of the New Year.

But reports yesterday suggested that Tembo had rescinded his decision to join Wanderers.

The u-turn reportedly came after Silver Board of Directors intervened on the matter that earned the team’s Executive Committee criticism from the club’s fans and former players.

The player’s Manager, Jimmy Linje, said the issue of Tembo was expected to be resolved by close of business yesterday.

“Blessings has agreed to stay put at Silver. The contract he signed with Wanderers had too many errors so we have written Wanderers for contract withdrawal,” he said in a written response.

Tembo’s two-year contract with Silver expired on Sunday.

Silver interim General Secretary, Thabo Nyirenda, on Sunday confirmed that they failed to extend Tembo’s contract after he rejected their offer.

“We discussed with the player to extend the contract but things did not work [out]. But, we are still discussing so that we can reach a conclusion,” Nyirenda said.

But on Tuesday, Nyirenda claimed that Tembo had a running contract with the club until 2018.

Wanderers Vice Treasurer, Chulu Mkangama, who was involved in the deal, insisted that Tembo was a Wanderers’ player.

“What I know is that Tembo accepted to join us, and he is our player. We finalised everything, and if Silver are busy with him, they are just wasting their time,” Mkangama said.

Football Association of Malawi acting Competitions Manager, Casper Jangale, said the player and his manager should tread carefully on the matter.

“A contract is between two parties. What the manager can say does not hold water in this case,” he said.

Tembo, alongside six new signings, have reportedly been included in the Nomads squad for the Confederation of African Football Champions League.

Wanderers face AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the preliminary round next month.

The Nomads have also signed William Thole, Peter Cholopi, Dan Kumwenda (from Azam Tigers), Mischeck Botoman, Niikiza Aimabre and Denis Chembezi (Premier Bet Wizards).





