By: Grecium Gama

A fierce crocodile has attacked and killed a 32year old fisherman in Chikwawa district.

According to Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin,the deceased, John Chiwindo met his fate over the weekend along the river banks of Shire River.

Benjamin confirmed of the development on Tuesday afternoon.

Said Benjamin: “The deceased and two others, Edwin Filipo and Mofolo Khaki went fishing in the early hours of Sunday close to Mtwana Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mulilima in the district.

However, a crocodile appeared and attacked the deceased, hauling him underwater.”

Benjamin said the other two reported the incident to the deceased relations.

He added that however the relatives reportedly turned on them, accusing them of not doing enough to help the deceased.

Chiwindo came from Mtwana village in Traditional Authority Mulilima in the district.