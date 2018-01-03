Property worth K18 million was destroyed by the heavy rains that hit Mzuzu on Christmas Day.

According to Disaster Desk officer for the city Precious Mandala, the rains affected three areas namely Zolozolo, Katawa and Msongwe and destroyed property worth K18 million.

Mandala disclosed this on Tuesday when Mzuzu based Bano hardware construction and Estate Agents donated relief items to 43 households affected by the rainstorm.

Handing over the donation to Mzuzu city disaster management department was Managing director for Bano Ashfaq Rashid who told Malawi24 that as a citizen of Mzuzu he felt sad when he heard news of the disaster.

“I came here in the city some 30 years ago so when the news came in that our brothers and sisters are homeless due to heavy rain I felt so sad since I am affected too.

“We think if we are doing business that means we have that responsibility towards the community, so we thought there is a social cooperation and to do something toward for the victims,” said Rashid.

Member of Parliament for the city Leonard Njikho thanked the company for supporting the victims.

“These people that have been assisted today were desperate, a disaster always come as emergency and one cannot be ready for it,” said Njikho.

Each of the 43 households received a bag of maize, soap, sugar, two blankets, black plastic sheet paper, Soya, plastic bucket and other groceries.

Mayor for Mzuzu city William Mkandawire, Police and former Mzuzu city MP Professor Mwanza were among the people who witnessed the donation.