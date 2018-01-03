Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the South George Chaponda will still keep his position in the ruling party as the DPP has insisted that it won’t fire him.

Chaponda who is also Member of Parliament for Mulanje West is answering corruption related charges following irregularities in Malawi’s purchase of maize from Zambia in 2016.

The charges against the legislator forced President Peter Mutharika to fire Chaponda from his position as Minister of Agriculture.

But the party says Chaponda remains its vice president.

“Unless a competent court decides otherwise that is when we will be able to make a decision. For now, we cannot make a decision on the basis of an accusation,” said DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila.

Recently, the DPP rubbished reports that Mutharika barred Chaponda from attending party events and that party members were divided on whether to fire Chaponda or not.