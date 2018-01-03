Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has warned clubs that they will be relegated if they fail to show sound financial management as required under Club Licensing.

According to FAM, financial management, which is one of the requirements for any club to fulfil under Club Licensing, will be number one priority before the commencement of the 2018 soccer season.

Financial management is a fourth key area in the Club Licensing and aims at promoting financial transparency, prudence and accountability.

Cases of some Super League teams failing to pay their players took centre stage in the just ended season, a development that forced football analysts to question the effectiveness of Club Licensing.

The FA’s Transfer Matching System and Club Licensing Manager Casper Jangale told this publication that teams will not be allowed to play in the top flight football if they fail to manage their finances.

“We want the clubs to show how they managed to run affairs in the just ended season. We have the first deadline on 7th January, 2018. Any team which doesn’t meet that requirement will be relegated to regional leagues,” he said.

Apart from financial management, the other requirements include having a youth team and a clear development program, infrastructure which requires that a club should have a training base and match venue, administrative personnel which incorporates player contracts and technical staff qualifications, ownership and control, which several clubs failed miserably.

For the past two seasons, Be Forward Wanderers have been passing Club Licensing requirements with flying colours.