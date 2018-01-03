



A newly launched financial company, Rich Mind, has said it is set to address financial gaps among Malawians and help them to follow the path of wealth creation.

The firm, among other things, will offer personal finance management trainings and soft loans to up and coming entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the official launch of the company, president and founder of Rich Mind Company, Otis Bushiri, said most Malawians fail to grow or start businesses because they lack financial knowledge.

He said Rich Mind is set to bridge the gap that Malawi’s education system has failed, in terms of financial management.

“What our pupils are learning in school has little or nothing to do with financial management. This results in poor management of resources; hence, we are here to bridge the information gap that will help transform people’s lives into better citizens who are capable of managing their resources,” Bushiri said.

He further said, as a way of making sure that people have access to financial management skills, the company will be hosting financial summits and organising public lectures in colleges and universities in the country.

“We are a l so here to provide loans to those that have workable business ideas but do not have the financial muscle. Our loans will be flexible, as access to loans in the country is a major challenge, coupled with high interest rates,” he said.

Ned Bank Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Benedicto Kananza, who was the guest speaker, said, most times, financial issues are left to experts, resulting in people not knowing how to manage their finances.

Kananza said there is power in learning; hence, the coming in of Rich Mind will assist in teaching Malawians about financial management.

“Financial management cannot happen without integrity. People need to learn new habits of managing their finances,” he said.





