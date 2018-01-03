Magic Promotions gave gospel artists an early 2018 gift when they gave out awards during an event held at ICA Sheaffer Marquee in Lilongwe on Monday.

The gospel awards run together with the gospel musician Walusungu Kishombe’s double CD and DVD launch of Balaam.

The awards saw Princess Chitsulo getting the Best Innovative Female Artist, with Patience Namadingo collecting the Best Innovative Male Artist while the Best Song went to Andy Seko of the ‘Usova’ fame.

Kishombe, who was celebrating the CD and DVD launch of his album Balaam also benefitted from the awards, walking away with Best Male Upcoming Artist award.

Other winners during the event were Eliza Mponya (Best Female Upcoming Artist), Kamuzu Barracks (Best Choir), Humphreys Moren (Best Promoter), Matia Entertainment (Best Equipment Provider) and Rolling Sounds (Best Band).

Chitsulo said she was happy to have won an award.

“Looking at the nature of the award I got, I would honestly say it puts me somewhere and has also added to my CV. I would like to thank all those who voted for me. It just shows that people see what we do to make a difference in our society,” the ‘Sindilola’ creator said.

Mponya said it was the first time for her to get an award since she started her music.

“This is my first award and, so, I am very happy and all I can say is ‘thank you God for favouring me’. I also thank those who voted for me,” she said.

When contacted Tuesday, Namadingo was unaware that he had won an award.

Lilongwe City Mayor, Desmond Bikoko, is reported to have attended the event.

Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) President, Reverend Chimwemwe Mhango, also attended the event and welcomed the awards.

“We welcome the event and we would like to thank Magic Promotions for involving us. We also would like to congratulate those who did well. Of course we, as Mum, would have loved it had they organised the awards separately and not simultaneously with the launch,” Mhango said.

He said the country was short of awards for artists; hence it was a good move.

“We, as Mum, want to create another platform for awards but we are still working on it; so, when you have people like Magic Promotions coming in, this is commendable.

“They have started well but there are so many gaps for them to make it better,” the Mum leader said.

Mhango also said that organisers of awards have to strive to come up with the best to win the hearts of artists and the public.

“Awards should bring out more,” he said.

Magic Promotions is made up of Brazio Matius, Chris Loka, Ali Kalichero and Ronald Thamakera.

Loka said they were serious with the awards.

“People were really satisfied with the awards. Competition was tough and the margins were very small,” Loka said.

He said that the aim of the gospel awards is to reward gospel artists and motivate them to continue bringing out the best.

“This is an annual event. This is just the beginning,” Loka said.

People were voting through text messages and social media.

There winners received trophies.

Some of the acts who performed at the awards and the launch include Kishombe, Gwamba, Chitsulo, Favoured Martha, Seko, Farai Chazima, Alex Nkalo and Thamakera.