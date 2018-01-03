The government of Israel has appealed to all African migrants to leave the country or be arrested.

Reports say, the Israel government has added that it will give each and every African migrant a total cash of $3, 500 to go back to their respective countries or third countries within the next 90 days.

The country`s authorities have threatened to be arresting every migrant if their commands on them are not met. However, the UN refugee agency said the move is a violation of international and Israel laws.

The Israeli government says their return will be humane and “voluntary”. The order exempts children, elderly people, and victims of slavery and human trafficking.

A spokesperson for Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority told the BBC there were currently 38,000 “infiltrators” in Israel, of whom just 1,420 were being held in detention facilities.

Many of the migrants – who are mostly from Eritrea and Sudan – say they came to Israel to seek asylum after fleeing persecution and conflict, but the authorities regard them as economic migrants.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that an unchecked influx of African migrants could threaten Israel’s Jewish character.