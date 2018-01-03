



Civil Sporting Club Captain, Joseph “Dudu” Kachule, has announced his retirement from active football, after playing in the Super League for 17 years.

Kachule yesterday confirmed the development, three days after Civil Executive Committee awarded outstanding players for the just-ended season.

The attacking midfielder said he informed Civil assistant Coach, Oscar Kaunda, before the end of the season, that he would quit football.

Kachule, who started his career with Silver Strikers in 2001 before joining Civil in 2002, said he believes that he has done his part, and that he must pave way for new blood.

“I feel that I have offered all I could. I thank the Civil family for trusting my abilities all these years. I know that the team would miss my services but I cannot continue playing. Age is not on my side,” Kachule said.

Civil General Secretary, Ronald Chiwaula, said they would miss the services of Kachule, but the Lilongwe club respects his decision.

Chiwaula said the Executive Committee would meet to decide on how best to honour Kachule for his outstanding contribution to the club.

“When he rejoined us after a spell in Mozambique [with Chibuto FC in 2016], we offered him a one-year contract because we knew that he was aging. Surprisingly, he played well, and helped the club to finish on position four on the TNM Super League log table.

“We would see if we can offer him a technical role. It would all depend on the decision of the Executive Committee. He has been loyal to the club, and he deserves the respect of all Civil fans,” Chiwaula said.

Meanwhile, Kaunda has said Kachule could have played for another season, but Civil coaching panel respects the midfielder’s decision.

“He was our leader, and we relied on him on the field of play. When he was playing, you could appreciate his experience and skill,” Kaunda said.

Kachule was part of the Malawi national football team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2011 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2010 in Tanzania.





