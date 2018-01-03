Award-winning filmmaker, Joyce Mhango Chavula, has revealed that she is planning to premiere her latest movie Nyasaland during the first quarter of this year.

Joyce, who is Film Association of Malawi (Fama) Vice President, said yesterday that people should brace for the new movie.

“My new film, Nyasaland, is almost done and I am hoping to premiere it this first quarter of 2018. I actually started working on this film in 2016,” the filmmaker and actor said.

Joyce said post production took her a while but pointed out that she was almost done.

“I want to promote it as much as possible,” she said.

Joyce described the year 2017 as good and that she was very busy engaged in other different projects.

“There were a lot of artistic activities I was involved in. The other thing that kept me busy was the Zathu Project. I featured in a number of their music videos and, of course, the radio play,” she said.

Joyce made history for the nation in 2016 when her film, Lilongwe, triumphed in the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Joyce was the first to win an award in the AMVCAs for Malawi and the first to notch the Best Movie –Southern Africa Award which was introduced in 2016.

The filmmaker also received a nomination in the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2014 for Best Feature Film by Director for her movie No More Tears but she failed to win the award.