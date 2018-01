One of Malawi’s upcoming hip-hop artists Lackie, whose real name is Lackson Kamwendo, is all set to release a new single Kujamayaine on Monday January 8, 2018. Lackie came into the limelight in September 2017…

The post Lackie set to release a new song ‘Kujamayaine’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link