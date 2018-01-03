A week after heavy rain destroyed homes in Mzuzu, another rainstorm in the city on Tuesday damaged houses belonging to police officers.

Reports show that at least eight police houses have been affected by the disaster. The heavy rains that fell for about an hour from around 3pm also affected Masasa and Katawa residential areas.

One police officer, Sub Inspector Daud Mhango, told the local media that he has lost items such as maize flour, clothes beddings and electronic equipment due to the disaster.

The heavy rains also uprooted trees some of which fell on electricity lines leading to power outage.

Northern Region Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya told the local media that they were yet to finalise their assessment but a preliminary report on the disaster showed that four houses have been heavily damaged and other four have minor damages.

Mzuzu City Council, Disaster Desk Officer, Precious Mandala, said the hailstorm also damaged three houses in Katawa Ward in the city.