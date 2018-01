“Unless you are prepared to give up something valuable you will never be able to truly change at all, because you’ll be forever in the control of things you can’t give up.”– Andy Law-Executive Chairman at…

The post Malawi President Mutharika’s 2018 message ‘full of lies and self praises instead of facing the reality’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link