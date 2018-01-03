Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) workers have started a national wide sit-in over salary disparities.

According to Information at hand, the workers want the management to effect uniform salary hike for both juniors and seniors.

Documents seen by FOM’s reporter indicate that in 2017 the workers asked for salary increment from the management and the management gave in to the call.



In December 2017, the management hiked salaries for senior workers with 59 percent while juniors received 14 percent salary hike.



The development did not please the juniors who have now resolved for a strike to force the management to effect uniform salary increment.



More details to come…….