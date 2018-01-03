A death toll has risen from six to now seven people who have been killed after a freightliner truck overturned in Mzimba on new year`s eve.

On Monday, police reported that a freightliner truck with registration number NA 7605/LA1281 was coming from Lilongwe heading to the direction of Mzuzu while carrying passengers and bags of fertilizers.

But upon reaching near elephant rock, the driver Mr. Gift Magolosa lost control of the vehicle as he was negotiating a corner due to speeding and the vehicle ended up going off road where it overturned afterwards.

Mzimba police publicist Peter Botha confirmed that six people had died on the spot while 5 were seriously injured and taken to Mzimba Central Hospital.

“The unknown deceased passengers as well as the injured ones were referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital. The vehicle got seriously damaged and police have launched a further investigation of the accident, “Botha earlier commented.

Meanwhile, Mzimba Hospital Officials have reported an update of the incident stating that one of the 5 injured people who were admitted at the hospital has also passed away making the death toll to rise to seven.