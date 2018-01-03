



Heavy rains that fell in Mzuzu Tuesday afternoon destroyed property whose value is yet to be established.

Apart from destroying houses in many townships in the city, the rains have also destroyed 11 houses belonging to police officers at their Mzuzu residential camp.

Both police and Mzuzu City Council (MCC) officials have confirmed the development.

Speaking in an interview, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Alexander Mwakikunga, said almost all the wards have been affected.

“We are yet to establish [the number of] affected families because as you have seen, the rains have just stopped. However, I can confirm that a certain woman identified as Hlupe and her two-year-old boy have survived after the roof on her house fell on her. She has been taken to St. Johns Hospital,” Mwakikunga said.

Northern Region Police publicist, Peter Kalaya, said four out of the 11 affected houses belonging to some officers have been extensively damaged.

“These rains have affected us a lot. Properties of our officers have been destroyed because some houses have had their roofs blown off. We have managed to repair some [of the houses] using our building department but, for other houses, we need support from authorities,” Kalaya said

He added that the affected families in the police are being sheltered by their counterparts, within the camp.

Kalaya disclosed that it would take the Malawi Police service up to three days to renovate the destroyed houses.

When The Daily Times went round to assess the damage at the police camp, it found members of the affected officers’ families salvaging property while others were draining rain water which had filled their houses.

The disaster department at the MCC warned last week, through its officer Precious Mandala, that a majority of houses within the confines of the city remain at risk as the rainy season continues.





