Rwandans living in Malawi are reported to be snubbing a call to go back to their home country following an announcement to have all Rwandan refugees return home.

Reports reveal that 400 Rwandan refugees have expressed interest to be repatriated against 9000 refugees who are reported to be living in Malawi.

Authorities suggest that many refugees are not willing to go back due to fear of being prosecuted for their role in Rwandan genocide.

Rwandan Ministry of disaster management and refugees announced that all refugees need to go back home as their refugee status is to be removed after the December deadline.

The ministry also warned that international organizations are to stop providing humanitarian support to the Rwandans after the due date.

Authorities from Rwanda have since urged citizens to acquire proper documents to support their stay in the host countries.