



Karonga United FC will receive K1.2 million for winning the 2017 Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Simama Premier League title.

The league is sponsored to the tune of K4 million by pentecostal pastor and businessperson Bishop Abraham Simama.

Disclosing the prize packages to The Nation yesterday, NRFA general secretary Masiya Nyasulu said runners-up Chilumba Barracks will get K600 000 with Bolero United on third position taking home K300 000.

“Rumphi Pirates on position four will get K150 000. We also have cash for the most-disciplined team and individual performances,” he said.

According to Nyasulu, the prize presentation ceremony will take place before the end of this month at a venue to be announced later.

“We have liaised with Football Association of Malawi [FAM] and sponsor, Bishop Abraham Simama, to have the award ceremony before the end of this month. We have decided to hold the event earlier to give Karonga United funds as they are preparing for 2018 TNM Super League games.

“It is clear that as they are preparing for the top-league games, the cash prize will minimise their financial problems,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, Karonga United chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda expressed happiness to learn that they will receive their prizes in good time, saying it will assist them to foot some of their Super League games preparatory costs.

“We are looking forward to the awards ceremony. The important thing is that getting our prize this early will assist us in preparing for our Super League games,” he said.

Sixteen teams participated in the 2017 NRFA Simama Premier League which concluded on December 10, 2017.

