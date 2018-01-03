Soldier Lucius Banda on Monday performed at Village House and this was his first gig in Blantyre in the year 2018.

The artist, who earned himself the name Soldier for speaking for the voiceless, was performing at Village House after treating people at M1 Centrepoint in Lilongwe on New Year’s Eve through to New Year.

His performance was also the first in Blantyre since he launched his latest album Crimes in South Africa during the Christmas period.

However, the only setback during the show, which pulled a remarkable audience, was that Lucius came on stage late.

He jumped on stage at 10:30pm.

The musician compensated for this by performing for a long time as people did not want to let him go, finishing his routine at 2am.

During his performance with his Zembani Band, Lucius took people down memory lane by performing songs from some of his previous albums, including ‘Tina,’ ‘Kupupuluma’, and ‘Nthawi’.

Having not been in the country during the Christmas period, Lucius also dished out a Christmas song, which put the audience in Christmas mood.

“This was the first show this year in Blantyre. It felt good and the support was tremendous. Actually, this was one of the largest crowds I have ever pulled at Village House,” Lucius said.

He said the launch of his latest album, Crimes, in South Africa was marvelous.

“This was the first time to launch the album in South Africa and the support I received was great and I can’t ask for more,” the ‘Mabala’ star said.

Looking back to 2017, Lucius said it was tough although he and his team managed to succeed in some of their projects.

“Sand Festival was one of the best in 2017 despite some shortfalls. We managed to recover the money despite not having many sponsors. The organisation was good although one of the international acts did not do well. I then released an album,” he said.

Lucius, who has several albums to his credit, said he is also planning to work on an international album this year.

“In the year 2018, I want to work very hard and go international because a lot of calls have come up to perform outside the country. I am looking at producing an international album as well,” he said.

During the show, Lucius also said that Crimes album was now ready and people scrambled to buy the CD at K1, 000 while the musician also signed autographs.

The 12-track album has songs such as ‘Chida cha Mtendere’, which he performed during the show, ‘Chako’, ‘Kuyenda Ngati Nkhunda’, ‘Limbikila Mwanawe’, ‘Zithumwa’, ‘Touch Me’, ‘Siliva ndi Golide’ and ‘Nkokoma’.

The past has seen Soldier performing the song ‘Johnny’, from his Cell 51 album with his son but it was a different story at Village House, where he was tasked with playing the guitar.

Fans insisted that John sing for them to appreciate his voice but Soldier said he had agreed with his wife that he (John) should only come into music after finishing his studies.

He also took time out to call upon people to take education seriously, saying it would better their future.

“For instance, I have gone back to school because I do not have a first degree so I want to earn it now and improve,” said the musician, who is a Member of Parliament.

Lucius thanked people for patronising the show but also buying his CD for his Crimes album.

“I ask people to support me as they have always done by buying original CDs. I also ask them to listen attentively to the songs.

“I have touched on so many issues, the problems that people are facing and let me also say that I am not afraid of speaking out, even if I am victimised in whatever way,” he said.

Nepman of the ‘Nalelo’ fame, Dan Lufani creator of ‘Shupie’ and Sam Smack were some of the artists who also performed at the show.

“I have enjoyed the show but Lucius delayed to come that’s what I didn’t like. There were people who came with their children, who were forced to wait until late so he needs to improve on this,” Joseph Chitseko, a fan, said.