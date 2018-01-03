A South African woman was arrested in Zimbabwe and remanded in custody to January 16 after she was found with more than 5 kilograms of cocaine at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

The suspect, Thlinolui Jack arrived in the country from Angola with the illicit drug which was valued at a street price of $430 000.

After her arrest, she appeared in court where she was facing a charge of dealing in dangerous drugs and got remanded in custody to January 16.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on December 31, Jack arrived in the country aboard an Angolan flight.

During clearing of passengers, Jack’s red suitcase went through the scan while she went through the green route as if she did not have anything to declare.

She was allegedly stopped by suspicious Zimbabwe Revenue Authority officials, who alerted the police.

CID Drugs and Narcotics detectives demanded to search her luggage and it is alleged that Jack showed signs of discomfort.

Suspecting that she was carrying an illicit consignment, the detectives searched the luggage and discovered 125 black bobbins of white sewing thread containing a whitish powder stashed in the holes.

The powder was tested in the presence of Jack and tested positive for cocaine. It weighed 5 382kg and was estimated at $430 560.